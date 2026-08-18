Santiago Sandoval News: Draws PK off bench in season debut

Sandoval (finger) had two shots (one on target) and drew two fouls, including a penalty, after coming off the bench during Sunday's 1-0 win over Santos Laguna.

Sandoval was finally able to make his season debut after getting hurt with his national U20 team, taking the pitch in the 53rd minute to replace Richard Ledezma, and proved to be a difference-maker. The youngster brought a much needed spark for Chivas' offense and suffering the penalty that Ricardo Marin converted in the 75th minute for what was the lone goal of the match. After shining in his first campaign with the senior team, the attacker is expected to have an even larger role and that could definitely make him an intriguing fantasy pickup moving forward.