Santiago Sandoval News: Logs assist off bench in win

Sandoval delivered an assist, created two chances and drew two fouls during Saturday's 5-0 win over Puebla.

Sandoval took the pitch just before the hour mark replacing Ricardo Marin was being mostly quiet until the 84th minute, when he assisted Hugo Camberos for the goal that sealed the 5-0 win for Chivas. This was the first assist of the season for the youngster, who is trying to regain the momentum that led him to be a started during a significant portion of Apertura tournament.