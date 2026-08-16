Santiago Sandoval headshot

Santiago Sandoval News: On bench against Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Sandoval (finger) is among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to Santos Laguna.

Sandoval is available to play, although he can't be expected to see a lot of minutes, especially considering that he has just recently healed from a finger fracture he suffered while representing Mexico at the U20 CONCACAF Championship. In any case, his presence on the squad is great news for a team that could eventually require him to allow regular players like Richard Ledezma and Roberto Alvarado to get some rest.

Santiago Sandoval
Guadalajara
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