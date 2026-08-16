Santiago Sandoval News: On bench against Santos
Sandoval (finger) is among the substitutes for Sunday's visit to Santos Laguna.
Sandoval is available to play, although he can't be expected to see a lot of minutes, especially considering that he has just recently healed from a finger fracture he suffered while representing Mexico at the U20 CONCACAF Championship. In any case, his presence on the squad is great news for a team that could eventually require him to allow regular players like Richard Ledezma and Roberto Alvarado to get some rest.
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