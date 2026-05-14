Santiago Sandoval News: Scores against Cruz Azul

Sandoval scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Cruz Azul.

Sandoval started a productive streak following his two-goal effort against Tigres, as he took advantage of a rebound to open the scoring in Wednesday's draw. With Roberto Alvarado away on national-team duty, the youngster has stepped into a prominent attacking role across the opening three playoff games. Additionally, he has now tallied four goals and one assist over 542 minutes of play this season, ranking second on the squad in scoring.