Santiago Sandoval News: Scores in rare start

Sandoval scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 5-0 win versus Leon.

Sandoval featured in an unusual wing-back spot which was vacant due to Richard Ledezma's suspension against the Esmeraldas. The youngster was involved mostly in attacking duties and made the score sheet through a nice finish to the top left angle of the goal in the 46th minute. Although he's expected to head back to the bench with Ledezma available, Sandoval has stepped up to be a viable option when some starters leave for international duty later in the season.