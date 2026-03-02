Santiago Simon Injury: Leaves Chivas match with injury

Simon was subbed off due to an undisclosed issue in Saturday's 2-0 win over Guadalajara.

Simon recorded 45 minutes of action as a right winger but was dealing with a physical problem before leaving the field Saturday. The functional player is now questionable for upcoming matches and may not be involved if there's risk of a serious muscle injury. In that case, both Helinho and Sebastian Cordova will be expected to see increased playing time in attacking roles.