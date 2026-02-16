Santiago Simon News: Active as crossing threat

Simon recorded four crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Simon was a regular contributor on both sides of the ball for Toluca. However, since Xolos didn't do much in the attack, Simon earned most of his value as a creative threat on offense. Simon is averaging 4.6 crosses and 2.1 chances created per game so far in the Clausura, which are elite numbers for a full-back.