Santiago Simon News: Cleared to return

Simon is no longer banned, so he may now take part in future Liga MX matchups.

Simon sat out the last two games as he was shown a red card while off the field on April 22 against Mazatlan and was banned for the subsequent clash with Leon. However, he'll now challenge Diego Barbosa at right-back and could also feature in an offensive spot while Helinho (suspension) is ineligible. The versatile midfielder has yet to score and has delivered just one assist in league play this year, but he's a regular presence on the flank, racking up multiple crosses in eight of his last 10 outings.