Santiago Simon News: Set for suspension

Simon received a red card while off the field during Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Mazatlan, becoming suspended for the next league game.

Simon was penalized after protesting a decision despite being on the bench in the midweek clash. Therefore, he'll serve his ban in the week 17 duel versus Leon, allowing Diego Barbosa to stay put in the right-back spot. The Argentinian will have a chance to return in the knockout rounds and could also feature in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals while he's ineligible for league play.