Simon was apparently dealing with a slight discomfort, and the team opted not to take any risks in their last game before the postseason. The midfielder, who has played as a right-back during most of his first campaign for Toluca, will likely claim the starting spot back from Diego Barbosa in the final stages. In that case, he may be relied on for playmaking and defensive numbers as he looks to increase his totals of 24 crosses, seven chances created, 10 tackles and two assists in 10 Apertura appearances.