Santiago Simon News: Starts against Tuzos
Simon (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash against Pachuca.
Simon has bounced back to the squad following a three-game Liga MX absence. He had previously featured as a right winger, but he may now be deployed in a slightly more defensive position behind Helinho. Prior to the injury, Simon failed to score and delivered one assist from 13 chances created over eight Clausura 2026 games.
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