Santiago Trigos News: Delivers assist in win
Trigos made an assist, had one off-target shot and drew three fouls during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.
Trigos was back in the starting XI after being an unused substitute in each of the previous two contests and what was a quiet performance got a key contribution in the 81st minute, when the midfielder assisted Jose Caicedo for the game-winning goal. That's now one goal and one assist over the last three appearances for Trigos, who will hope to get more consistent playing time moving forward.
