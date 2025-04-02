Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Santiago Trigos headshot

Santiago Trigos News: Delivers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Trigos made an assist, had one off-target shot and drew three fouls during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Trigos was back in the starting XI after being an unused substitute in each of the previous two contests and what was a quiet performance got a key contribution in the 81st minute, when the midfielder assisted Jose Caicedo for the game-winning goal. That's now one goal and one assist over the last three appearances for Trigos, who will hope to get more consistent playing time moving forward.

Santiago Trigos
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now