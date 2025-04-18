Santiago Trigos News: Key assist in victory

Santiago Trigos assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Santos Laguna.

Santiago Trigos supplied the cross that led to Pumas UNAM's second goal, putting the match beyond reach in their 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna. The holding midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's clean sheet effort over his 90 minutes of play. After missing two matches due to injury in March, Trigos has returned to make four successive starting appearances, registering two assists and contributing to two clean sheets over the four-match stretch.