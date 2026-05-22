Santiago Trigos News: Rare start in Clausura final

Trigos generated one tackle (zero won), three clearances and one interception in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Cruz Azul.

Trigos' impact was largely defensive in the first leg against Cruz Azul, as the midfielder won four of his eight duels and contributed to his side's clean sheet. His inclusion came as a surprise at the expense of Adalberto Carrasquilla, although that change could prove temporary, with Carrasquilla still a strong candidate to reclaim a starting spot going forward.