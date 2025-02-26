Santiago Trigos News: Scores as substitute in loss

Trigos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against Tijuana.

Trigos took Santiago Lopez's place on the field in the 61st minute and found the back of the net through a header during stoppage time at Tijuana. While he doesn't get many chances in a defensive midfield spot, Trigos has recorded 112 minutes of play over the last two games. The goal was the first of his club career, though he had already provided three assists in 58 appearances.