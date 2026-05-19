Sardar Azmoun News: Left out of Iran squad
Azmoun has been excluded from Iran's World Cup squad for disciplinary reasons linked to a violation of national values, according to Ouest France.
Azmoun's absence is a significant blow for the Team Melli heading into the tournament, with the striker having been one of the most important attacking figures in Iranian football in recent years. Coach Amir Ghalenoei has opted to leave out the country's star forward as Iran prepare for their World Cup campaign in North America, where they will face New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt in the group phase.
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