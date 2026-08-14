Sarrafiore News: Officially moving to Atlante

Sarrafiore has transferred to Atlante from Chilean club O'Higgins, the club announced Friday.

Sarrafiore is a creative attacking midfielder who can tends to move close to the left wing and should strengthen his new team's attack towards the middle stretch of the Apertura tournament. He was a key figure for O'Higgins over two and a half seasons, totaling 11 goals and six assists in 89 appearances across all competitions since 2024, while averaging 3.5 shots and 1.9 chances created per 90 minutes. Sarrafiore was specifically requested by manager Miguel Herrera to add creativity to Atlante's midfield, and he could soon take over a starting spot from Luis Calzadilla on the left flank or Martin Fernandez in a central role, depending on how Herrera chooses to deploy him. The new signing holds continental experience in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, and he has also delivered set pieces at some of his previous clubs.