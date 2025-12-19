Lukic was forced off as precaution at halftime against Newcastle in Wednesday's Carabao Cup game but his injury to his groin doesn't look serious. The midfielder will be a late fitness call after the final training session to see if he can be deemed fit enough to feature in Monday's clash against Nottingham Forest. That said, Lukic started only once in his last four games, therefore a potential absence won't be as impactful as when he was an undisputed starter at the early stages on the campaign.