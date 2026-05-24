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Sasa Lukic Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Lukic (undisclosed) will miss Sunday's final Premier League fixture against Newcastle United.

Lukic had been expected to start, making his late withdrawal a notable blow for the coaching staff heading into the final fixture of the campaign. The Serbian midfielder finishes the season with one goal, two assists, 28 key passes and 49 tackles across 26 Premier League appearances including 20 starts, having been one of the more consistent presences in the engine room throughout the campaign. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his fitness heading into the offseason uncertain.

Sasa Lukic
Fulham
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