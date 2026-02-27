Sasa Lukic Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Lukic (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva. "Sasa has been in and out of contention, but he's had a good week."

Lukic could make the call Sunday, but it will likely be left up to a late call, with the midfielder questionable after training this week. After six straight games missed in the past month, the midfielder will be looking for his return, starting in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. The big question is how fit he will be if he can play Sunday, as he is unlikely to see a starting role immediately after the absence.