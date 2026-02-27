Sasa Lukic headshot

Sasa Lukic Injury: Possibility for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lukic (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva. "Sasa has been in and out of contention, but he's had a good week."

Lukic could make the call Sunday, but it will likely be left up to a late call, with the midfielder questionable after training this week. After six straight games missed in the past month, the midfielder will be looking for his return, starting in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. The big question is how fit he will be if he can play Sunday, as he is unlikely to see a starting role immediately after the absence.

Sasa Lukic
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
42 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
49 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
53 days ago