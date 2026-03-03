Sasa Lukic Injury: Remains on verge of return

Lukic (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's match against West Ham, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jon Herald of the Hounslow Herald. "Tomorrow we are going to take some important decisions related with the game and with the squad list and with starting XI and for sure we have some players to assess and after taking decisions."

Lukic will need some further testing and time to decide if he can play Wednesday, on the verge of a return for a second straight game. This will be something to monitor after his long absence, as his return would give the club back another starter in the midfield. However, they may ease him back into play to start, likely a bench option if deemed fit enough for the team sheet.