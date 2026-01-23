Lukic was feared to have suffered a serious injury, and that has been confirmed Friday, as a decent spell on the bench is expected from the midfielder. That said, he is eyeing around four to five weeks out at least, potentially facing more time out depending on his recovery. This will leave a gap in the midfield after six starts in their past seven games, with Alex Iwobi to return to a starting role in the midfield after his time at AFCON. Lukic will now start his recovery, looking to be an option again as the end of February approaches.