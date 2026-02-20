Sasa Lukic Injury: Starts to train
Lukic (hamstring) has begun to train again but will remain out another game, according to manager Marco Silva. "Sasa and Tom are back training. For one of them, it will be too soon."
Lukic is starting to make major step sin his recovery, with the midfielder an option to train. However, with a few more weeks still expected of recovery, he is set to miss yet another match, taking the cautious route. He wasn't expected to return for another two weeks or so, although his return to training could prompt a return sooner.
