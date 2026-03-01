Sasa Lukic headshot

Sasa Lukic Injury: Still out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lukic (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Lukic was back in training this week but still seemed to be an outside shot of making the team sheet, ultimately not fit enough to find a spot. This still leaves a return open in the next few weeks as the midfielder continues to build up his health.

