Sasa Lukic Injury: Still out
Lukic (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Tottenham.
Lukic was back in training this week but still seemed to be an outside shot of making the team sheet, ultimately not fit enough to find a spot. This still leaves a return open in the next few weeks as the midfielder continues to build up his health.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 1744 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2251 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2251 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2155 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2155 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More