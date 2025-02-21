Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sasa Lukic headshot

Sasa Lukic News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Lukic (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace, according to manager Marco Silva.

Lukic is back available for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace. The midfielder was an injury concern at the end of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, but it appears it was just fatigue. Lukic has been a consistent starting option in holding midfield, and should take that role back Saturday.

Sasa Lukic
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now