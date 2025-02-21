Sasa Lukic News: Available Saturday
Lukic (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace, according to manager Marco Silva.
Lukic is back available for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace. The midfielder was an injury concern at the end of a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, but it appears it was just fatigue. Lukic has been a consistent starting option in holding midfield, and should take that role back Saturday.
