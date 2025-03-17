Sasa Lukic News: Clears suspension

Lukic completed his two-games suspension due to yellow card accumulation and will be eligible to face Palace in the FA Cup on March. 29.

Lukic missed two games due to yellow card accumulation. He is now back and available for the FA Cup game against Palace on March. 29 after the international break. His next chance to feature in the Premier League will come against Arsenal on April. 1st. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI in the midfield immediately now that he is an option.