Sasa Lukic News: Option from bench
Lukic (hamstring) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against West Ham.
Lukic is finally back in the team after he trained last week, with the midfielder appearing to take the return cautiously from the bench. After building some fitness, he should find a starting role, recording one goal and two assists in 19 appearances (15 starts).
