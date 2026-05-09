Sasa Lukic News: Strong showing but no goal
Lukic recorded two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.
Lukic had a great game from the stat sheet with two shots and eight crosses, but he was highly inefficient with his service and eventually wasn't able to score or assist. If he can be more accurate, he's bound to change that against Wolves, a team which has let in 66 goals this EPL season.
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