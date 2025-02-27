Sasa Lukic News: Suspended two games

Lukic is suspended for the club's next two games due to yellow card accumulation.

Lukic is heading to the sidelines after suffering a yellow card Wednesday, as he reached the 10 card limit and will be suspended two games due to the ban. This will leave him out against Manchester United on Sunday and Brighton on March 9, returning to face Tottenham on March 16. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Andreas Pereira and Tom Cairney as possible replacements moving forward.