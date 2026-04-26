Sasa Lukic headshot

Sasa Lukic News: Two shots and clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lukic recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Lukic recorded a season-high two shots on target Saturday, but he still wasn't able to score his second goal of the campaign. He also kept his second straight clean sheet, recording two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action. Next up he faces a difficult matchup Saturday at Arsenal.

Sasa Lukic
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasa Lukic See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
100 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
107 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
107 days ago