Sasa Lukic News: Two shots and clean sheet
Lukic recorded two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Lukic recorded a season-high two shots on target Saturday, but he still wasn't able to score his second goal of the campaign. He also kept his second straight clean sheet, recording two clearances, one interception and one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action. Next up he faces a difficult matchup Saturday at Arsenal.
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