Sascha Britschgi Injury: Available against Torino
Britschgi (thigh) "has recovered and will be an option for Friday," coach Carlos Cuesta announced.
Britschgi will make a quick return after skipping one tilt due to a mild thigh issue and will compete with Benjamin Cremaschi and Enrico Delprato to play on the right wing. He had started four games in a row before the hiccup, delivering multiple crosses in each of them, amassing 13 (three accurate) and adding three chances created, five tackles (two won) and three clearances through that stretch.
