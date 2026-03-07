Sascha Britschgi Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Britschgi is out for Sunday's game versus Fiorentina due to a thigh problem, Parma informed.

Britschgi will be re-evaluated ahead of Friday's title against Torino but risks missing multiple games. The coach could opt for a tactical adjustment without him and Lautaro Valenti (suspension), adding an extra attacker and using Enrico Delprato as a right-back. Otherwise, a midfielder would likely adapt to the wing.