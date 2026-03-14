Sascha Britschgi News: Subs in early in Torino game
Britschgi (thigh) drew two fouls and generated one tackle (one won) and one clearance in 67 minutes in Friday's 4-1 defeat to Torino.
Britschgi was set to be eased into action following a muscular injury, but Benjamin Cremaschi (knee) got hurt very early, so he played most of the game but failed to produce on either end. He halted a four-game string with multiple crosses. He has sent in 13 (three accurate) in his last five displays, adding three chances created, six tackles (three won) and four clearances.
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