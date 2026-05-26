Sascha Britschgi News: Will miss next season's opener
Britschgi had one cross (zero on target), drew one foul, committed one and received his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 win over Sassuolo.
Britschgi resumed starting after a few rounds as Enrico Delprato wasn't fit, but didn't put up numbers on either end and will be unavailable for the next match due to yellow-card accumulation. He fell out of favor late as Parma switched to a more defensive-minded formation, tallying two assists, 49 crosses (11 accurate), 33 tackles and 38 clearances in 29 displays (22 starts).
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