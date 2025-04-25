Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Saud Abdulhamid headshot

Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:28am

Abdulhamid (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week ahead of Sunday's clash with Inter, Tuttomercatoweb reported, but he hasn't been called up by Roma.

Abdulhamid has been absent for the past four matches and will add one more, as the team is taking a cautious approach. He's generally the third or fourth option at his position and hasn't seen much action since joining.

Saud Abdulhamid
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now