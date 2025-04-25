Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Close to returning
Abdulhamid (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week ahead of Sunday's clash with Inter, Tuttomercatoweb reported, but he hasn't been called up by Roma.
Abdulhamid has been absent for the past four matches and will add one more, as the team is taking a cautious approach. He's generally the third or fourth option at his position and hasn't seen much action since joining.
