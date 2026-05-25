Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Delayed camp arrival

Abdulhamid (not injury related) has been delayed in joining Saudi Arabia's World Cup training camp after his private vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam, resulting in the theft of personal belongings including his passport, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced.

Abdulhamid will need to wait before joining the Saudi Arabia training camp as the federation is coordinating with the Ministry of Sport to follow up on the investigation while also working with the Saudi Embassy in the Netherlands to issue the necessary documents to enable the player to travel to Riyadh and join the squad as quickly as possible. The federation extended its full support to Abdulhamid during what is an extremely difficult personal circumstance and expressed its hope for his safe arrival at the national team camp ahead of the World Cup.