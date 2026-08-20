Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Doubtful with recent knock
Abdulhamid (knock) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against Auxerre after picking up an issue in training last week, according to coach Dino Toppmoller, per Madeinlensois. "Abdulhamid took a knock in training last week. He could have played against Paris Saint-Germain, but he has a small issue. We hope he'll be ready for Saturday."
Abdulhamid was an important piece of Lens' setup last season at right wing back, contributing two goals and four assists across 25 Ligue 1 appearances, making his uncertain status one to watch closely as the club heads into the opener. His fitness will likely be reassessed in the coming days before a final call is made on his involvement.
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