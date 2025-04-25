Saud Abdulhamid Injury: Set to be back versus Inter
Abdulhamid (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week ahead of Sunday's clash with Inter, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Abdulhamid has shaken off a thigh strain that shelved him for four matches and will likely return on the bench. On the other hand, he's the third or fourth option at his position and has seen minutes in just two games since December despite being available for most of them.
