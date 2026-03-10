Saud Abdulhamid News: First goal of season

Abdulhamid scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Metz.

Abdulhamid scored his first goal of the season on an assist from Abdallah Dipo Sima against Metz on Sunday, adding one key pass and three crosses. The right wing back is benefiting from Ruben Aguilar's injury to string together starts, making four consecutive appearances in the starting XI while recording one goal and one assist during that span.