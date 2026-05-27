Saud Abdulhamid News: Heading to World Cup camp

Abdulhamid has resolved his travel situation after receiving his visa and necessary documents, allowing him to finally join Saudi Arabia's World Cup training camp, the player announced on his socials.

Abdulhamid expressed deep gratitude to the Saudi Embassy in the Netherlands, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and its secretary general for their swift and continuous efforts to resolve the situation after his passport was stolen when his vehicle was broken into in Amsterdam during his wedding ceremony. The right-back confirmed he is now heading to join the squad with even greater determination to serve his country, bringing a positive resolution to what had been a stressful and difficult personal situation just days before the World Cup begins. Saudi Arabia will be relieved to have their key defensive option available and ready to contribute as preparations for the tournament enter their final phase.