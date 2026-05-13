Saud Abdulhamid News: Option again

Abdulhamid could return to action in the Ligue 1 season finale after serving his two-match suspension.

Abdulhamid was forced to miss the last two contests against Nantes and PSG, respectively, due to the red card he received on May 2 versus Nice. He was in great form before that, producing two goals and four assists over his last eight matches between league and cup competitions. He'll look to take the right wing-back spot back from Ruben Aguilar, in which case the Roma loanee could be relied on for all-around stats given his usual two-way effort on the flank.