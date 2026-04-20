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Saud Abdulhamid News: Scores on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Abdulhamid scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and eight chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Toulouse.

Abdulhamid scored the team's first goal in the match, which was his second in the league campaign. The 26-year-old scored with his only shot on goal. Abdulhamid provided nine crosses, and three were accurate.

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