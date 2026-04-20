Saud Abdulhamid News: Scores on Friday
Abdulhamid scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and eight chances created in Friday's 3-2 victory over Toulouse.
Abdulhamid scored the team's first goal in the match, which was his second in the league campaign. The 26-year-old scored with his only shot on goal. Abdulhamid provided nine crosses, and three were accurate.
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