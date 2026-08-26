Saud Abdulhamid News: Scores on Saturday
Abdulhamid scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 win over AJ Auxerre.
Abdulhamid scored a goal for the winning team. The 27-year-old, who was scored with his only shot on goal. Abdulhamid also made a couple of interceptions to go with one clearance and won a tackle as well.
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