Saud Abdulhamid headshot

Saud Abdulhamid News: Scores on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Abdulhamid scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 win over AJ Auxerre.

Abdulhamid scored a goal for the winning team. The 27-year-old, who was scored with his only shot on goal. Abdulhamid also made a couple of interceptions to go with one clearance and won a tackle as well.

Saud Abdulhamid
Lens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saud Abdulhamid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Saud Abdulhamid See More
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H
SOC
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H
Rotowire Staff
62 days ago
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H
SOC
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Group H
Rotowire Staff
73 days ago
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group H Preview: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
148 days ago