Saud Abdulhamid News: Sent off against Nice

Abdulhamid received a red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nice.

Abdulhamid was punished for a foul he committed in the 81st minute of an otherwise decent performance. The wing-back will consequently be banned for at least the upcoming meeting against Nantes, leaving his side without a regular starter who has produced two goals and four assists over his last eight club games. Ruben Aguilar could be the main beneficiary in terms of playing time until the suspended player is cleared to return.