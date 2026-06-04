Abdulhamid has signed permanently with Lens until 2029 after the club exercised their purchase option from AS Roma, capping a remarkable debut season in Ligue 1 that saw him become the first Saudi player in the history of the French top flight, the club announced.

Abdulhamid made 25 Ligue 1 appearances in his debut French campaign, contributing eight assists and one goal while playing a key role in Lens's Coupe de France triumph and their fourth-ever Champions League qualification, earning particular praise from sporting director Jean-Louis Leca for his pace, crossing ability and sunny personality within the squad. The 26-year-old right wing-back arrives at the World Cup with Saudi Arabia in excellent form after establishing himself as one of the best players in his position in Ligue 1, with his explosive attacking qualities and improved defensive solidity making him one of the most complete wide defenders in the competition. Abdulhamid heads into the tournament as Saudi Arabia's key figure on the right flank, with his experience at club level giving him the credentials to perform at the highest level this summer.