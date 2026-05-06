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Saud Abdulhamid News: Suspended for two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Abdulhamid is ineligible for the next two Ligue 1 matches due to the red card he received against Nice.

Abdulhamid will now serve his ban in the upcoming meetings with Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain, so he may not play until the season finale at Lyon. This is a huge loss for Lens, as the full-back was quite productive in recent appearances, tallying two goals and four assists over his last eight club games. Ruben Aguilar is now expected to fill in for him for the length of the suspension.

Saud Abdulhamid
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