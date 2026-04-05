Saul Coco News: Busy in Pisa contest

Coco registered two tackles (one won), 11 clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 win against Pisa.

Coco held up under pressure like the rest of the Torino defense and set a new season high in clearances. He has had at least one in every display so far, averaging 5 per tilt. Furthermore, this marked his fourth game in a row with one or more interceptions, for a total of seven during that stretch.