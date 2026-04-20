Saul Coco News: Decent defensive outing

Coco generated two tackles (one won), seven clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Cremonese. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Coco turned in a solid shift in Sunday's 0-0 draw at Cremonese, though he had a few shaky moments trying to deal with Antonio Sanabria. He still made his presence felt defensively with seven clearances, one block, one interception and two tackles (one won), helping Torino lock down their second clean sheet in the last three matches. Coco has now started 30 Serie A games this season and has already set new career highs with 49 tackles and 36 blocks.