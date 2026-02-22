Saul Coco News: Fills stat sheet in Genoa clash

Coco won two of four tackles and had the interceptions, four clearances and one block in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Genoa.

Coco had a decent showing on a personal level, but it wasn't enough to prevent the opponents from scoring three goals. He has tallied at least one block in eight matches in a row, amassing 14, and one or more tackles in the past five fixtures, piling up nine (five won). He has recorded at least one clearance in every game so far and is averaging 5 per contest.