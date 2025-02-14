Saul Coco News: Posts eight clearances in Bologna game
Coco registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (two won), eight clearances and two blocks in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.
Coco had his usual sound display in the back, but his team gave up three goals to a high-wattage offense. He has notched six tackles (three won), seven interceptions, 20 clearances and six blocks in the last five rounds, contributing to one clan sheet.
