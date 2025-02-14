Fantasy Soccer
Saul Coco headshot

Saul Coco News: Posts eight clearances in Bologna game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Coco registered one shot (zero on goal), two tackles (two won), eight clearances and two blocks in Friday's 3-2 defeat versus Bologna.

Coco had his usual sound display in the back, but his team gave up three goals to a high-wattage offense. He has notched six tackles (three won), seven interceptions, 20 clearances and six blocks in the last five rounds, contributing to one clan sheet.

